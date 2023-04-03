Amazon officially opens Fort Wayne fulfillment center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) marked the official opening of its new Amazon Robotics fulfillment center in Fort Wayne on Sunday. The 630,000-square-foot facility will employ about 1,000 people and includes what the online retail giant said is the first of its kind robotics technology in Indiana.

The facility is located near the intersection of U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road. Employees were welcomed for their first day of work on Sunday and began processing and delivering customer orders.

“Amazon is a valued partner in our community. We appreciate their commitment to Fort Wayne as we work together to make a lasting and meaningful difference,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a news release. “The investment that’s been made by Amazon helps position our city, county, and region as a growing and thriving business leader.”

The fulfillment center is the second one to open in Fort Wayne. The first opened near Fort Wayne International Airport in late 2021.

Amazon is not disclosing its financial investment in the new fulfillment center, but said it has invested $19 billion in Indiana since 2010, including infrastructure and employee compensation.

The company employs more than 22,000 full- and part-time employees throughout the state.