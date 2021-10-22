Alyssa Shepherd could see early release

ROCHESTER, Ind. (Network Indiana): A woman who hit and killed three kids at a bus stop in Fulton County back in 2018, prompting a revamp of state school bus safety laws, could be released from jail as early as this year.

Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison when she was convicted of hitting Alivia Stahl and twin boys Mason and Xzavier Ingle while they were getting on the bus to school along a busy state road in Rochester three years ago.

Now the Department of Corrections has informed prosecutors that Shepherd could be released as soon as December of this year, thanks to her taking a bible study course that helps shave time off an inmate’s sentence. She could also get an additional 60-90 days cut from her sentence under a “community transition” program.

Her original release date was set for September 22nd, 2022.