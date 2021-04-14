Alumni give $1-million to Manchester University

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): Some Manchester University Alumni gave the local college a massive financial boost this week.

According to the Journal Gazette, Marvin and Elaine Bittinger have donated $1-million to the university to set up an endowment fund for the school’s math and computer science programs.

Specifically, the fund’s earnings will support student learning, research, and faculty development with the math and computer science department, which will also be renamed after Marvin Bittinger as a result.

The couple graduated from Manchester in the 1960s, and Marvin currently works for Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis as a math professor.