Almost 65,000 cases of Del Monte Fiesta Corn recalled, under-processing issues

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Del Monte Foods Inc. has issued a recall for almost 65,000 cases of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers.

The recall comes after reports of the product being under-processed, which could result in contamination. If consumed, the products could cause illness or death.

So far, the company has not received any reports of illnesses.

Recalled products include 15.25 oz. cans with the UPC number 24000 02770. All recalled products will have one of the following “Best If Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

Aug 14, 2021

Aug 15, 2021

Aug 16, 2021

Sept 3, 2021

Sept 4, 2021

Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021

Sept 22, 2021

Sept 23, 2021

The product was sold in retail stores in 25 states, including Indiana.

If you own this product, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.