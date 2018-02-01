Almost 49,000 Prius and Lexus vehicles recalled due to faulty air bag systems

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Toyota Motor North America, Inc. is conducting a safety recall of approximately 49,000 vehicles.

Model Year 2016 Prius and Lexus RX vehicles and Model Year 2015-2016 Lexus NX vehicles are affected.

The recall comes after the company discovered the vehicles have air bag systems where an open circuit could be created over time, meaning the side and/or front air bags may not deploy.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the serial number of the sensors and replace them with new ones if necessary, free of charge. All known owners will receive a mailed notification of the recall by late March 2018.

If you’d like to check your vehicle’s status, visit toyota.com/recall and enter the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). You can also check by VIN at the NHTSA site: nhtsa.gov/recalls.

For additional questions, contact Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus Customer Service at 1-800-255-3987.