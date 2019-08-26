Almanac: “Polar Coaster” expected for 2020 winter

By
Darrin Wright
-

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Get ready for a “Polar Coaster” this winter.

That’s what the 2020 Farmers’ Almanac is calling next winter, predicting yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country, including the midwest, with above-average precipitation expected.

The coldest outbreak of the season is predicted for the final week of January through the beginning of February, with temperatures possibly hitting 40-below-zero across the northern plains.

The Almanac is also predicting another slow start to spring, with winter hanging on into April for most of the country.

