FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County will not enact a mask mandate once the statewide mask mandate expires on April 6.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter made the announcement Thursday afternoon at Citizens Square.

However, masks will still be required in all state buildings, schools and at all vaccination sites. That also includes all local government buildings.

Sutter also urged residents to respect any mask requirements enacted by individual businesses.