Allen County turnout at 30.6%

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Turnout to last night’s municipal elections in Allen County was the best it had been since 2007.

The Allen County Election Board says around 30.6% of registered voters showed up. With 187,306 voters on the rolls, that means just over 57,000 people cast their ballots for Tuesday’s election.

Four years ago turnout was a meager 22.5%. Turnout for the 2007 election was 33%.

Good weather and some tightly-contested races, including the mayoral spots in Fort Wayne and New Haven, were listed among the possible reasons for the turnout numbers.