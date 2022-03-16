Allen County to upgrade four county bridges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County has been approved for $7 million in federal funds to upgrade four county bridges.

The funding granted by the Indiana Department of Transportation will help pay for 80 percent of the cost of each project. Local funds will cover the remaining cost.

Here are the four bridges to be upgraded:

Woodburn Road bridge: replace the existing structure, raise the bridge profile one and a half feet and upgrade the bridge rail and approach. Total cost is $2.1 million, with $1.7 million in federal funds used.

Cuba Road bridge: replace the existing structure with a wider, longer and higher bridge along with replacing the bridge rail and approach. Total cost is $1.7 million, with $1.3 million in federal funds used.

Hamilton Road bridge: remove the existing structure, repair or replace truss members and rehabilitate some of the substructure before placing the structure back on its foundations. Total cost is $2.8 million, with $2.2 million in federal funds used.

Van Zile Road bridge: remove the existing structure, repair or replace truss members before placing the structure back on its foundations along with the encasement of masonry abutments with concrete to improve drainage. Total cost is $3.8 million, with $3 million in federal funds used.

Preliminary engineering on all four projects will take place later this year. Bidding on construction is expected to take place by 2027.