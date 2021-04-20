Allen County to receive $250K COVID-19 response grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Allen County Press Release): A quarter of a million dollar grant awarded to Allen County will be used to expand and add therapy and case management for clients of the local YWCA who have experienced domestic violence or substance use disorder resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant issuance was announced on Monday by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Allen County is partnering with both the YWCA and the Lutheran Foundation on the project. The Lutheran Foundation is providing an additional $25,000 and will contract with the YWCA as the service provider.

The YWCA identified the need for mental health service expansion in April 2020 when the stresses of COVID-19 were undermining the efficacy of standard treatment practices for clients recovering from substance abuse and clients leaving domestic violence situations.

To meet anticipated client needs, the YWCA is proposing to hire an additional therapist that would specialize in serving individuals who have experienced both domestic violence and substance abuse. The agency also plans to hire additional case managers to provide aftercare for graduates of Hope & Harriet, a residential addictions recovery program for adult women and their children. In addition, a case manager and residential assistant would be added to support children living with their moms in Harriet House.

Ongoing sustainability will be supported by the expanded capacity in YWCA’s new facility, the former Don Hall’s Guesthouse Hotel on West Washington Center Boulevard. When all programs are consolidated into the new building later this year, YWCA will be able to serve an additional 50 clients in the Hope & Harriet program.