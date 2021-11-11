Allen County to lose voting precincts in realignment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes to voting precinct boundaries mean that Allen County will be losing a few voting precincts.

By next year’s May primary, Allen County will have 13 fewer voting precincts, according to the Journal Gazette.

Elections Director Beth Dlug says the county will be dropping from 292 precincts to 279 thanks to annexations and statewide redistricting changes. Four precincts on the south side of Fort Wayne – within Councilwoman Sharon Tucker’s District – are disappearing.

Meanwhile Huntertown will actually be gaining two, while several in Adams Township will be combined.

The changes still have to be approved by the state’s Election Division.

