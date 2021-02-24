Allen County to administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting in March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting in early March.

The department says this will begin at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum clinic starting the week of March 8, nearly doubling the people that can be vaccinated.

So far, the clinic has only used the Moderna vaccine, averaging about 1,200 appointments each week. The addition of the Pfizer vaccine along with the Moderna shots will allow the department to serve close to 2,400 people every week.

The Pfizer shot requires two doses administered at least 21 days apart.

“The sooner we get more people vaccinated, the sooner our community will be better protected from this deadly virus,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Health Commissioner. “Our team has been looking for avenues to get more vaccine, and this is a great example of how our partnership with the state can translate into more shots in arms in Allen County.”

This increase will not change the hours at the clinic, and staff will be able to hold around 100 scheduled appointments each hour. Those will received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine will still receive their second dose of the same vaccine at the same location.

Vaccines are available by appointment only for Hoosiers 60 and older along with healthcare workers and first responders. Appointments can be made here or by calling 2-1-1 daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.