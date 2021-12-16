Allen County surpasses $2 billion in building permits for first time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the first time, Allen County reached a valuation of $2 billion in building permits in 2021.

The Allen County Building Department reported residential and commercial permits valued at $2,007,595,638 as of December 9. That is above the previous record of $1.63 billion set in 2019 and $1.42 billion set last year. It marks the fifth straight year that Allen County has surpassed $1 billion in construction permits.

“Reaching $2 billion in building construction value in one year is not only a historic achievement, but also a clear indication of Allen County’s ongoing success and economic recovery,” said the Allen County Board of Commissioners. “We wish to thank and acknowledge the development community for their perseverance and hard work throughout the pandemic to keep development moving in the county.”

Commercial construction permits issued from Jan. 1 to Dec. 9 totaled 6,798 and were valued at $1.138 billion. Electric Works, the new Amazon distribution center, the new downtown Lutheran Hospital, the Bradley Boutique Hotel and the new Meijer store on Dupont Road are among the notable projects.

A total of 26,831 residential construction permits were issued so far, valued at $869.2 million. The value of permits for single-family homes went from $350 million to $493 million.

Online permitting also increased from 65.5 percent last year to 70 permit so far in 2021.