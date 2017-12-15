Allen County to sue opioid makers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County is joining the growing number of municipalities suing drug makers over the opioid crisis.

Allen County Commissioners this morning signed an agreement with three law firms to investigate and pursue claims for expenses the county has incurred fighting opioid abuse, according to the News-Sentinel.

Commissioner Nelson Peters says it’s not a move to absolve drug users of individual responsibility, but more about punishing drug makers who “dramatically increased” opioid use over the years through marketing, making money on the side by selling drugs that are used to combat those addictions as well.

The CDC says more than 11-million Americans have misused opioids, and Governor Eric Holcomb says the problem poses a significant economic threat to the state.

Indianapolis, Bloomington, and Lake and Monroe Counties have also filed lawsuits.