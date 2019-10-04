Allen County SPCA to host “Subaru in Reverse” adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County SPCA is hosting “Subaru in Reverse” half-price canine adoption event tomorrow at Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne.

“Subaru in Reverse” is the second chapter of the “Subaru to the Rescue” collaboration between the Allen County SPCA, Bon Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, and the Montgomery County Animal Shelter in Houston, Texas. “Subaru to the Rescue” received national attention in May of 2019.

The “Subaru to the Rescue” journey had 27 local volunteers that took part in a four day cross-country trip to rescue more than 70 pets from Montgomery County Animal Shelter and bring them back to Fort Wayne. All but one of those pets were adopted out to a new home the next day.

This time it will be staff and volunteers from the Montgomery County Animal Shelter that make the trip. They will transport 56 adoptable dogs to Fort Wayne. The convoy of adoptable dogs is scheduled to arrive at the Allen County SPCA around 5:45 p.m. Friday, October 4.

Due to the event at Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, the Allen County SPCA on Hanna Street will be closed on Saturday, October 5 and will re-open on Sunday October 6 for regular business hours.