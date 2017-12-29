Allen County SPCA to receive special cat training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County SPCA is about to get some specialized training for fearful cats.

The Jackson Galaxy Project, headed up by Animal Planet star and nationally-known cat psychologist Jackson Galaxy, chose the Fort Wayne shelter as one of ten to receive staff training through the “Cat Pawsitive Pro” program this spring. The SPCA’s Jessica Henry explains:

“It’s an initiative to help shelters train shelter cats, to make them more adoptable,” Henry says. “A lot of our cats live in ‘cat colonies’ with other cats, and just like with humans, some are more social and friendly. Those are the ones that get adopted.”

That includes teaching cats simple tricks or boosting their confidence, so they can make quicker connections with potential adopters.

The training will start in February and run through the spring.