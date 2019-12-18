Allen County SPCA offering new “Rovernights” program for Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County SPCA has announced a new overnight fostering program that it is offering for shelter dogs this holiday season.

Christmas Rovernights is designed to allow dogs to experience the holidays with a foster family.

The shelter plans to supply everything that is needed for the overnight stay. The only thing needed by the foster families are love, care and plenty of cuddles.

Executive Director for the ASPCA Jessica Henry says “Christmas Rovernights are a fantastic way for us to spread some holiday cheer, and for the families to experience the love of a shelter pet. Rovernights also provide us with important information about how our adoptable animals behave in a home setting, which increases their adoptability. It’s the perfect gift to give this Christmas!”

Anyone interested in participating in Christmas Rovernights should visit the Allen County SPCA’s website or stop by the shelter to fill out a survey. Hours for picking up dogs for Christmas Rovernights start at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 and drop-offs will start at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019.