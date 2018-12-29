Allen County SPCA making last push for “Pet Promises” fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County SPCA wants to save the lives of pets in poverty and is asking for the public’s help.

An anonymous donor has said they will match dollar-for-dollar up to $2,500 for each gift made towards the Pet Promises campaign by December 31, 2018. The Allen County SPCA’s goal for the Pet Promises program is $5000, but still is $700 shy of the matching total.

Pet promises is a program at the Allen County SPCA that aims to keep pets in their homes and out of the shelter. Owners love their pets, but cannot always afford what it takes to keep them safe, healthy and happy. Often, owners will surrender their pets to the shelter as a way to provide their animals with services they themselves cannot afford to get for them. Most of the services needed are as basic as yearly vaccines or flea and tick medication.

The Allen County SPCA created the Pet promises program as a way to provide free vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, veterinary assistance and everyday essentials to help owner’s pets needs.

Pet Promises Food Bank services 200 families a week, the Vaccine Clinic serve, on average 600 families four times a year. Pet Promises has also funded over 1,800 spay/neuter surgeries since it began.

Donations can be made online by visiting www.allencountyspca.org. and clicking on the $2,500 Matching Gift Challenge campaign link.

For more information about Pet Promises and the Allen County SPCA, visit www.allencountyspca.org.