Allen County SPCA is now Humane Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A longtime animal shelter has announced a rebrand.

Jessica Henry, Executive Director of the Allen County SPCA, announced this morning that after merging with the H.O.P.E. for Animals clinic earlier this year, it was time for a new name to go with the unified approach:

“With deep respect for the histories of each of our organizations — the Allen County SPCA’s shelter for 70 long and wonderful years, and HOPE for Animals, which has been innovatively preventing overpopulation through spay and neuter services for the last decade — today we look to the future, and proudly announce our new name: Humane Fort Wayne.”

“As the Humane Society of Greater Fort Wayne, or ‘Humane Fort Wayne’, we pledge to do more than ever before to address the needs of our community’s pets and their people.”

With the new name comes a new web address: HumaneFW.org.