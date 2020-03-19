Allen County SPCA dropping price of dog, cat adoptions through Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): From now through March 22nd, it’ll be a lot cheaper to adopt a new furry friend from the Allen County SPCA.

The shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St. will be offering $20 Dog Adoptions and “Name Your Own Price” Cat Adoptions, according to Executive Director Jessica Henry.

“If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet, now is a great time to enjoy the comfort and companionship of a loyal new friend,” Henry says. “And, the more time you spend at home in the coming weeks, the better you and your new family member can bond.”

If you wish to meet with adoptable animals, you must first have a pre-approved application on file. You can do that by clicking here. Due to additional health safety procedures due to the coronavirus outbreak, adopters will be asked to wait in their car until the shelter has available rooms to meet with the animals. Adopters may also be asked to wait in their car while adoption contracts are processed.

Currently, the Allen County SPCA is near maximum-capacity in terms of housing animals and expects their need for space will only increase. In the event of an emergency shutdown, the Allen County SPCA will be calling upon their team of fosters to provide homes for any cats or dogs that have not been adopted and still remain at the shelter.

The Allen County SPCA is currently looking to expand their foster network and urges any interested applicants to email kris@allencountyspca.org with their information.