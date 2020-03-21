Allen County SPCA closes due to coronavirus concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): On Saturday, March 21 at 4PM the Allen County SPCA closed its doors to the public amid national concerns and recommendations.

“In these most uncertain of times, we want to ensure the health and safety of our animal care staff by closing our adoption and intake program(s) to the public for at least two weeks. We need our team members to remain able to care for those animals who are dependent on us for their daily needs. While this has been a difficult decision, both the board of directors and I feel it is prudent,” said the shelter’s executive director, Jessica Henry.

Felines located offsite at area PetSmart stores will remain available for adoption for as long as the retailer remains open to the public.

Henry continued, “The phones will be answered while staff is in the building to respond to questions and the emergency needs of pet owners in our community. We will also distribute pet food to the community as we are able and ask that anyone wishing to donate pet food at this time please consider having products shipped to the shelter at 4914 S. Hanna Street.”

Monetary donations may also be made online via the shelter’s website, http://www.allencountyspca.org/donate.html.

Henry also wanted to remind people, “Data suggests that companion animals are not carriers of COVID-19 and should not be surrendered to shelters out of fear. We are requesting that pet owners not panic or consider surrendering their animals to shelters (for any reason) at this time. Shelter space is at a premium, and kennels and cages must be reserved for the pets of hospitalized people directly impacted by COVID-19. We will be working with our colleagues at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control to address emergency pet housing needs as they arise.”

The public may contact the Allen County SPCA on social media or by calling (260) 744-0454 or Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control at (260)427-1244.