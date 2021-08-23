Allen County Sheriff’s Department searching for information in construction site thefts or burglaries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): On August 10th, 2021 at around 6:00 PM officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at a home on West South County Line Road in Zanesville, Indiana. During the course of the ensuing investigation County Police recovered multiple trailers full of, what is believed to be, items stolen from constructions sites and/or burglaries in the Allen County area.

Detectives have been able to recover and return a great deal of property back to their rightful owners. Among the stolen items, Detectives discovered a box and bag of locks that had been cut off during the commission of the crimes. Representatives of these companies have brought keys with them that were used to open the locks that were cut from their trailer to gain entry. Many of these reps have found their cut locks and successfully opened them.

If anyone works for a construction crew that has had a lock cut from their trailer in the past 12 months, and are still in possession of the key, please contact the Allen County Police Criminal Investigation’s Division, Detective G. Furnish at 260-449-7413, to make an appointment to view the numerous locks and stolen items that have yet to be identified.