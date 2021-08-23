UPDATED: Allen County Sheriff’s Department searching for information in construction site thefts or burglaries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for victims of construction site thefts, residential thefts and home burglaries. Detectives still have an incredible amount of recovered inventory and are looking to return everything to the rightful owners.

Due to the amount of inventory, detectives are looking to streamline the process, by having individuals come forward and claim their property first, before researching each item individually.

Examples of recovered items are as follows:

String trimmers, miscellaneous hand tools, power tools, air compressors, power washers, generators, drywalling equipment, lawn equipment, miscellaneous coins and A LOT more. Please remember, this is NOT a garage sale.

If you believe that your items may have been recovered, and you have filed a police report listing the stolen items, please contact Detective Corporal Gabe Furnish at 260-449-7413.

EARLIER: On August 10th, 2021 at around 6:00 PM officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at a home on West South County Line Road in Zanesville, Indiana. During the course of the ensuing investigation County Police recovered multiple trailers full of, what is believed to be, items stolen from constructions sites and/or burglaries in the Allen County area.

Detectives have been able to recover and return a great deal of property back to their rightful owners. Among the stolen items, Detectives discovered a box and bag of locks that had been cut off during the commission of the crimes. Representatives of these companies have brought keys with them that were used to open the locks that were cut from their trailer to gain entry. Many of these reps have found their cut locks and successfully opened them.

If anyone works for a construction crew that has had a lock cut from their trailer in the past 12 months, and are still in possession of the key, please contact the Allen County Police Criminal Investigation’s Division, Detective G. Furnish at 260-449-7413, to make an appointment to view the numerous locks and stolen items that have yet to be identified.