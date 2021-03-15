Allen County Sheriff’s Department has new Chief Deputy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) One of Allen County’s Republican Candidates for Sheriff has been promoted to the number-two spot in the Sheriff’s Department.

Troy Hershberger brings more than 30 years of experience to the role in several areas of the Sheriff’s Department and at all rank levels. Hershberger began his career as an officer in the Allen County Jail and has served in different roles, including patrol and as the department’s Bomb Technician.

For the past six years, Hershberger has served as Deputy Chief of Operations and Deputy Chief of Administration before his promotion just over a week ago. Hershberger now reports directly to Sheriff David Gladieux and oversees the Operations and Administrative divisions of the Sheriff’s Department along with the Allen County Jail.