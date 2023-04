ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department Release) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help locate a missing person. Please see the details below, provided by detectives:

MISSING PERSON: SETH VANOSDALE, MALE/WHITE/35 YEARS OLD, 5’10” TALL, 185 LBS, BALD, BROWN EYES.

REPORTED MISSING: APRIL 18, 2023.

FAMILY HAS NOT HEARD FROM HIM OR SEEN HIM SINCE MARCH 23, 2023.

IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION ON SETH’S WHEREABOUTS PLEASE CALL DETECTIVE FURNISH (260) 449-7413.