Allen County Sheriff seeks help finding thief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the identity of an individual caught on camera breaking into work vehicles parked at a Spencerville business and stealing power tools.

Police say a white man with short hair, wearing dark pants and a zip-up hoodie, pulled up in a tan Ford Windstar minivan, missing the rear passenger side hubcap. Security cameras were able to capture an image of the vehicle; we have that photo above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 449-7411.