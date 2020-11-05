Allen County sets turnout record with 2020 election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County voters broke a record this election.

The Allen County Election Board told the Journal Gazette Wednesday that around 63.6% of registered voters either voted in-person or by mail for the general election, up from the 60% who showed up for the 2008 election and the 55% who turned out four years ago.

The county also saw its most early and absentee votes ever, with more voters actually voting either early or absentee than on Election Day itself.

Many voters opted to vote either early or absentee to avoid large crowds due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.