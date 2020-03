FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A second person has died in Allen County from the coronavirus.

That is the latest released from the Allen County Health Department on Tuesday. Another five people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the positive cases to 35.

The department provides updates on cases and deaths here.

The case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health may not match Allen County’s numbers due to a delay in private lab testing to the state.