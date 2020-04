FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allen County has gone up as more testing is done.

The most recent data shows Allen County with 87 confirmed cases and now 6 deaths as a result of the Coronavirus.

Whitley County has confirmed their first fatality from COVID-19 – a man in his 50’s. The county has 8 positive cases.

The Paulding County Ohio Department of Health confirmed that county’s first case of COVID-19 over the past weekend.