Allen County schools launch bus stop arm campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Every school district in Allen County is coming together for a simple message:

“Slow. Stop. Stay.”

That’s the name of a new public awareness campaign that’s all about reminding you to stop for school buses. Watch the PSA here, and find out more here.

State law says you have to stop for a bus that is stopped with its stop arm extended unless you’re on the other side of a divided highway: then, proceed with caution.

Fort Wayne police recently received a $50,000 grant to keep an eye out for people violating school bus safety laws.