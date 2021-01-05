Allen County reports strong year amid pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Allen County is touting economic success in 2020, despite the multitude of challenges stemming from the pandemic. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says the community added 1,800 new jobs.

GFW Inc. says 20 businesses announced expansions and relocations, investing $169-million in capital, including Amazon, Sortera Alloys, Byrna Technologies, and Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream.

Of the 20 deals, 12 involved companies that were new to Allen County and eight were companies expanding their existing local operations.

“I am continually amazed by the way this community works together,” said John Urbahns, chief executive officer of GFW Inc. “The work done across the community—this year and in previous years—gives us the momentum to keep moving forward and building an even stronger Allen County for everyone.”

In December, Allen County officials announced they had issued more than $1 billion in building permits for the fourth consecutive year. GFW says the county had never eclipsed the $1-billion mark in any year prior to 2017.

Also during the year, Fort Wayne was named the 2020 Indiana Community of the Year by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

“Even through the challenges of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our community came together to ensure job growth and retention would continue,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “We had a productive year of new economic development projects to benefit Fort Wayne and Allen County. I’m encouraged that we’re positioned for a successful future.”