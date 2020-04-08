Allen County reports one new COVID-19 death, eight more positive cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health says another person has died from COVID-19, pushing the county’s death toll to seven.

Another eight people tested positive for the coronavirus, raising that number to 98 for the county.

For updates on positive cases and deaths in Allen County, visit the county’s COVID-19 webpage here.

As a reminder, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health may not match Allen County’s numbers due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.