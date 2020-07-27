Allen County Recycling Program may be ended due to illegal dumping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Environmental Management Officials are warning that the Community Recycling Program may be forced to end after more than 30 years, due to illegal items being dumped at drop-off sites county-wide.

Officals have seen a dramatic increase in unwanted items and material recently that they say threatens the safety of the public and their employees. That increase is driving officials to consider ending the program.

Residents looking to recycle are asked to only drop off items when attendants are present at the authorized drop off locations.

The Community Recycling Drop-Off Program offers no-cost recycling services at 6 locations throughout Allen County:

Stellhorn Village – 4522 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46815

Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Rd. Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne IN 46804

The former site of Byron Health Center – 12101 Lima Road, Fort Wayne IN 46818

Behind Kroger at Southgate Plaza – 281 Pettit Ave. Fort Wayne, IN 46806.

Leo-Cedarville – 14701 Schwartz Rd. Grabill, IN 46741

Monroeville – 110 ½ South St., Monroeville, IN 46773 (located behind Allen County Library)

Each location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00AM to 4:30PM. The Monroeville location is available for drop-off anytime.

Accepted Recyclable items include:Aluminum cans, Cardboard, glass, paper, Paperboard, Plastics numbered 1-7, and steel cans.

For questions about proper disposal of items, residents can visit acwastewatcher.org or call ACDEM at (260)449-7878.