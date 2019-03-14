Allen County Public Library to hold public meeting on book disposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a public meeting at the Allen County Public Library later this month after questions were raised over how the library treats its books.

A petition was circulated online last month by a former library employee, accusing library leaders of purging books at a high rate, claiming they were shredding, selling off, or donating books that could still be used.

Library officials told our Partners in News at ABC 21 they have a process of taking books that haven’t been checked out for years out of their collection, but now they’ve agreed to stop discarding books until after a public meeting set for March 27th at 6:30pm takes place.

The meeting will be held at the main branch in downtown Fort Wayne.