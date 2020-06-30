Allen County Public Library branches reopening Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): All branches of the Allen County Public Library are set to reopen on Monday, July 6 with safety measures in place.

Masks will be required for all visitors and staff. There will be no limit on the number of people allowed inside at any time. However, all library-led or sponsored programs in branches will be delayed until at least Oct. 1.

Additional safety measures include plexiglass shields at service desks, hand sanitizer stations, touch-free self-checkout stations, disposable keyboard and mouse covers for computer stations, social distancing markings, and a reduction in the number of computer stations for social distancing.

Library branches will still be offering curbside delivery at all locations except the Shawnee Branch.

You can view the library’s full reopening plan here.