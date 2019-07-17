Allen County Prosecutor’s Office investigating disturbance involving Allen Co. Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a disturbance involving Allen County Sheriff David Gladiuex Tuesday night at the Three Rivers Festival.

Fort Wayne Police tell WOWO News in a statement:

“Here is what I can say. We did investigate a disturbance last night at the 3RF involving the Allen County Sheriff. The case has been turned over to the Allen County Prosecutors office for review. At this time questions about this will need to be directed to the Allen County Prosecutors office.”

WOWO is still awaiting comment from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Meanwhile, officials with the festival did not want to comment on the situation.

WOWO News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates on-air and online.