Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards updates protest arrest cases in press conference

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In a Monday morning press conference, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards updated the status of cases related to violent weekend protests following the death of George Floyd.

Richards shared some video as she summarized her office’s research into the arrests and the next steps as the cases either move forward or are dismissed.

Attorneys from both the civil and criminal divisions were assigned to the team to review video and other evidence collected and then make recommendations as to how to proceed. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that more than 450 collective hours were spent going over evidence.

Some cases were previously dismissed or have moved toward plea agreements. Of the outstanding cases, 45 will be dismissed according to the Prosecutor, and 50 will either go to trial or be opened to plea agreements.

While Richards said that her office supports peaceful protests, there is a line that was crossed and even though some things seemed peaceful, decisions to block intersections, climb on vehicles or hinder emergency vehicle traffic will not be tolerated by her office.