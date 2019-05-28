Allen County property values rise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you live in Allen County, chances are your home’s value went up recently.

About 77% of Allen County homes saw an increase of 9% on average, according to the Journal Gazette.

Allen County Assessor Stacy O’Day says the jump is due in part to changes in the state’s assessment law, plus a very competitive local real estate market. That means a home worth $150,000 last year could see a jump of up to about $15,000 in value this year.

The median home price in Allen County is up nearly 20% from last year to just under $162,000, and the number of homes available for sale has also dropped to the lowest it’s been in years.