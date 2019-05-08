Allen County Primary turnout at highest point in over a decade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Turnout was strong for the 2019 Municipal Primary in Allen County.

With a little more than 26,600 voters casting a ballot in Tuesday’s election, voter turnout was at about 14.4%, which is a 12-year high for primaries.

Allen County Elections Director Beth Dlug tells WOWO News it’s a far cry from where we were just a couple of years ago:

“In 2015 our 9% turnout was probably the poorest we’ve had. (Turnout) might have been a little higher because Democrats didn’t have an election in Leo, New Haven or Grabill, so turnout might have been higher if we’d had more competition.”

