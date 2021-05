FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County saw a nearly 8% bump in population over the past ten years.

That’s according to U.S. Census data, reporting that Allen County’s 2020 population stands at an estimated 382,187 residents, up from just over 355,000 ten years ago.

Most northeast Indiana counties saw at least some population growth, but two shrank slightly: Huntington County lost 729 residents, and Wabash County’s population dropped by 2,104.

You can find a link to the full Census data below.

