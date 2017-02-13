Allen County Police Sergeant dies on duty due to medical emergency

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County police officers are mourning the loss of a fellow officer. Sergeant Joseph Cox suffered a medical emergency while on duty Sunday evening.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department lost fellow officer, and 19 year veteran, Sergeant Joseph Cox. Sergeant Cox suffered a medical emergency while on duty in Northeast Allen County on February 12, 2017. Sheriff David Gladieux extends his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and law enforcement family of Sergeant Cox.

During his time with the Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Cox served in the Confinement Division, Communications/Dispatch Center, Civil, Warrants, and Patrol Divisions. Sergeant Cox was a member of the Honor Guard, SWAT Team and was a K-9 Handler. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2015.

He served the residents of Allen County honorably and will be missed.

More details will be released as they become available.