Allen County permits again surpass $1 billion

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County building permit values surpassed $1 billion for the third consecutive year.

The County Building Department says permit values passed the mark on Aug. 27. That compares to nearly all of 2017 to hit the landmark figure and 11 months to do so last year.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the work and cooperation of the commercial and residential building industries in our community,” said Commissioner Nelson Peters. “It takes a whole lot of people to get us to this point.”

A total of 4,246 commercial building permits have been issued through Aug. 27, down about 600 from 2018. However, construction permits are valued at $861.4 million, more than double the value from a year ago.

Several large projects are boosting that number, including a medical office building at Parkview Regional Medical Center, an office/warehouse expansion at Sweetwater Sound, construction of a new elementary school for Northwest Allen County Schools and warehouse/office construction at P&B Cold Storage.

A total of 15,138 residential permits have been issued through Aug. 27, with a value of $324.3 million. Through the same date last year, 13,188 permits were issued with a value of $292.2 million.