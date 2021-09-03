Allen County OVWI Court receives full certification

Fort Wayne, IND. (WOWO): Allen County’s Circuit Court Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (OVWI) Court has received full certification from the Indiana Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration. The certification follows a year-long development and review process.

The court focuses on people charged with a Level 6 felony. Participants are supervised by Allen County Adult Probation in partnership with local community agencies. The court employs evidence-based supervision strategies. These include medication-assisted treatment, substance-use disorder treatment, safe and sober housing, and cognitive-behavioral therapy programs.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis said, “This collaborative effort with our community partners makes Allen County a safer and healthier community.” Davis serves as the OVWI court’s judge.