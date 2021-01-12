Allen County opens high capacity COVID Vaccination clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the Allen County Department of Health unveiled the county’s first high capacity, or mass vaccination clinic for COVID 19 at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday.

The lower level of the Coliseum has been outfitted with 12 pre-screen stations as well as 12 vaccination areas which will initially serve about 800 people a week, but with capacity to, as vaccine supplies increase, see up to 1200 people per day.

What you need to know:

Residents of Indiana, regardless of which county they reside in, may sign up to be vaccinated at the Coliseum.

Non-Indiana residents who work in Indiana may also sign up to be vaccinated, however, proof of current employment will be required. Those not living and not working in Indiana are not eligible.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine and who choose to visit the Coliseum must first register online at the Allen County Department of Health website or by calling 2-1-1. Walk-ins will not be able to be seen by officials at this time.

Accommodations have been made for those needing assistance to get in and out of the Coliseum in a wheelchair or other mobility device, and caregivers may accompany those needing them.

Bring all available ID cards, including State ID as well as any insurance or Medicare cards.

The COVID Vaccine is administered in two doses. A second visit will automatically be scheduled at the time the first dose is administered. NOTE: First and second doses must be administered at the same site.

What to expect:

The first stop is check-in, where registration will be verified and your ID and other information will be validated.

Then, those seeking vaccination will be assigned to one of 12 pre-screeners who will complete the necessary health screening, including checking for compatibility issues with the COVID vaccine.

After successfully completing pre-screening, those seeking vaccination will enter a queue line and will be assigned to one of 12 vaccine stations as they become available.

After the vaccine is administered, those receiving it will remain in an observation area for about 30 minutes and will be provided with follow up information.

Those with questions or concerns are asked to visit the Allen County Department of Health website, or call the Department of Health at 260 449-7561 or call 2-1-1.