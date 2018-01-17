Allen County officials looking to sell 135 acres

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re in the market for land, Allen County officials are looking to sell.

Especially if you’re looking to pick up, say, 135 acres, which the County owns at Lima and Carroll Roads, near the Allen County fairgrounds.

Commissioner Therese Brown tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the growth of both Huntertown, and the Northwest Allen County Schools district, make it some prime real estate for a variety of uses.

“Commercial, maybe a portion possibly is a level of residential. Maybe more apartment complex, if you will… it’s valuable to the county and it has only appreciated over the last 10 years.”

The land currently hosts the Byron Health Center and the County’s work release program. There are plans already in motion to move both of them.