ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex off of Dupont Road that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Officials were called at around 8 a.m. Friday on a report of a shooting in the 10000 block of Day Lily Drive in the Oak Crossing Apartments according to Our Partners in News ABC 21.

No other information has been released at this time.