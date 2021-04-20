Allen County officials dealing with daily missed vaccine appointments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Health Department officials are trying to put a stop to a trend of people not showing up for their coronavirus vaccine appointments.

The Journal Gazette reports that Administrator Mindy Waldron told the department’s executive board Monday night that between 75 and 100 people per day don’t bother to show up for their appointments.

There are almost 81,300 fully vaccinated adults in Allen County now, and Waldron says the good news is despite the missed appointments, no vaccine doses are being wasted because they’re not drawn up ahead of time. The problem could be caused by people who make appointments with multiple locations, then forget to cancel unneeded appointments.

With the increasing availability of vaccines, the mass vaccination site at the Memorial Coliseum is expected to run at least through the end of May, with Waldron saying it could close in either late June or July. The Health Department would continue administering shots at their medical annex at 4813 New Haven Ave. in Fort Wayne.