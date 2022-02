FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Board of Commissioners will keep all county buildings closed again on Thursday due to the snow storm. In addition, Allen Circuit and Superior Court offices will be closed on Thursday.

A decision regarding Friday will be made tomorrow.

Allen County remains under a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service through 7 p.m. Thursday. A travel watch advisory issued by the county’s Homeland Security Office is in effect.