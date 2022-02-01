Allen County offices closed Wednesday due to impending snow storm

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that offices in all county buildings will be closed Wednesday due to the forecasted snow storm.

A decision on whether offices will reopen on Thursday will be made by midday Wednesday after assessing conditions.

Allen Circuit and Superior Court offices in the Allen County Courthouse will be closed on Wednesday. The Allen County Department of Health public COVID-19 testing site at 5750 Falls Drive will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. They will reopen Friday, weather permitting.