Allen County offers storm debris pickup

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Press Release): The Allen County Highway Department today announced it will begin accepting requests to collect storm-related yard and organic debris from residential properties.

The Board of Commissioners authorized the department to offer the service to county residents following the severe thunderstorms which struck this past Monday night.

The department will be accepting requests for pickup for the next three weeks. The tree and yard debris should be placed in the property right of way and household waste cannot be mixed in.

Residents living in the Eel River and Lake Townships can call the highway department’s north barn at 449-4781 to request storm debris removal. Those living in the townships of Aboite, Lafayette, Pleasant, and Marion Center should call the south barn at 449-4791.

County highway department employees have been working since the storms hit removing trees, limbs, and other assorted debris from county roads. 27 employees have been performing the work this week using dump trucks, mobile excavators, brush chippers, and chain saws to clear the highways.